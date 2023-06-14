Bamco Inc. NY Cuts Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for approximately 1.7% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $493,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,469.50.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,318.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,427.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,467.36. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,384.65, for a total value of $1,003,871.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,384.65, for a total value of $1,003,871.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $628,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $4,731,561. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

