Bamco Inc. NY Cuts Stock Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 364,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,915 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in argenx were worth $138,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter valued at $18,638,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in argenx by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in argenx during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in argenx during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in argenx by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARGX. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of argenx from $182.00 to $494.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.67.

argenx Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $396.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $394.72 and a 200-day moving average of $381.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.66 and a beta of 0.74. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $322.83 and a twelve month high of $423.99.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by $1.82. The company had revenue of $229.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.24 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 79.45% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -6.33 EPS for the current year.

argenx Profile

(Get Rating)

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

Further Reading

