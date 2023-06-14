Bamco Inc. NY Decreases Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,667,759 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 837,793 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Shopify were worth $92,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Shopify from $44.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Shopify in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Shopify from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Shopify from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $63.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.85 and a 200 day moving average of $46.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $81.50 billion, a PE ratio of -42.28 and a beta of 2.03. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $66.50.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

