Bamco Inc. NY Decreases Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,252,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,625 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $142,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 159.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 53.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $94.62 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $94.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.19 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.93 and its 200 day moving average is $77.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $553.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BFAM. UBS Group began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total value of $434,112.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,437,127.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total transaction of $434,112.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,127.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 7,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $689,356.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,365.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,463 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

