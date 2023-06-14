Bamco Inc. NY Decreases Stock Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,090,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479,399 shares during the period. PENN Entertainment comprises approximately 0.8% of Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.05% of PENN Entertainment worth $240,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 18,296 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 18,384 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PENN shares. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.65.

PENN Entertainment Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day moving average of $29.88. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

