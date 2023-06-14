Bamco Inc. NY Grows Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,958 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Equinix were worth $120,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Equinix by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 641,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,650,000 after buying an additional 178,600 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter worth $99,390,000. Amundi increased its stake in Equinix by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 669,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,237,000 after purchasing an additional 136,567 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Equinix by 28.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,144,000 after purchasing an additional 133,132 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 204,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,256,000 after purchasing an additional 116,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $756.59 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $762.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $723.53 and its 200 day moving average is $705.58. The company has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.68, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.16 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,684,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total transaction of $1,005,597.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,126.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,221 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,866. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQIX. Raymond James increased their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $781.11.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

