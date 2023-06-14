Bamco Inc. NY Has $1.08 Billion Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,679,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems comprises 3.6% of Bamco Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.07% of FactSet Research Systems worth $1,075,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,077.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,077.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total transaction of $124,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,328.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,165,878 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $408.00 to $419.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CICC Research began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $424.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $445.78.

FDS stock opened at $406.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $474.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $401.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.02.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 34.03%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

