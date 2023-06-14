Bamco Inc. NY Has $1.09 Billion Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,590,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,904 shares during the period. Vail Resorts comprises approximately 3.7% of Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.11% of Vail Resorts worth $1,094,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

MTN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $263.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.22.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $249.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.91 and a 1-year high of $269.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.81 and its 200 day moving average is $243.14.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.81%.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

