Bamco Inc. NY Has $106.65 Million Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,955,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,164 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $106,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

BYD opened at $69.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $71.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.78.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $963.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.08%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

