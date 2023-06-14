Bamco Inc. NY Has $134.18 Million Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 653,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,925 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $134,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,807,000 after buying an additional 59,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,266,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,518,000 after buying an additional 59,048 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $461,891,000 after buying an additional 11,703 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,514,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $311,106,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,484,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,145,000 after buying an additional 13,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $137,996.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,378,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $137,996.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,378,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $224,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at $6,225,788.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,384 shares of company stock worth $8,842,866. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $223.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.36. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

