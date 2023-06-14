Bamco Inc. NY Has $148.70 Million Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,512,925 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 67,219 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Trex were worth $148,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TREX. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 1,346.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Trex by 36,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trex by 1,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $59.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $66.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.70.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.65 million. Trex had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

TREX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.13.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

