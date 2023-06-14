Bamco Inc. NY Has $177.66 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,016,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 40,379 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $177,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $87.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.34 and its 200-day moving average is $93.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $125.84.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. KGI Securities upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.69.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

