Bamco Inc. NY Has $187.07 Million Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,284,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,839 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $187,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ARE opened at $122.08 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.64 and a 52 week high of $172.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.86 and a 200-day moving average of $137.52.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $700.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.49%.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at $42,935,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

