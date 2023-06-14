Bamco Inc. NY Has $199.57 Million Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,701,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,491 shares during the period. SiteOne Landscape Supply accounts for approximately 0.7% of Bamco Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $199,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,324.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 26,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 24,550 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SITE. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.30.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Up 1.9 %

SITE opened at $154.63 on Wednesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.36 and a twelve month high of $165.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.44.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $837.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.80 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.