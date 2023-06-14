Bamco Inc. NY Has $286.59 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,847,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,504 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.0% of Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $286,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 374.4% in the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $106.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $110.69. The company has a market capitalization of $553.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.92 and its 200-day moving average is $88.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The company had revenue of $16.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.489 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

