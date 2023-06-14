Bamco Inc. NY Has $367.82 Million Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,879,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 203,778 shares during the quarter. Guidewire Software comprises about 1.2% of Bamco Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.07% of Guidewire Software worth $367,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 287.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 927,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,049,000 after purchasing an additional 688,264 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 755,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,123,000 after purchasing an additional 296,034 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,812,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,420,000 after acquiring an additional 286,998 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 365,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,868,000 after acquiring an additional 278,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 1,020.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 283,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,730,000 after acquiring an additional 258,100 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 0.4 %

GWRE stock opened at $72.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -38.85 and a beta of 1.27. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $83.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.35.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $207.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.08 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $893,319.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,150,401.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $893,319.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,150,401.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $406,300.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,045 shares in the company, valued at $14,897,282.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,289. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GWRE has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.09.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

