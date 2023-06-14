Bamco Inc. NY Has $466.71 Million Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,159,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,744 shares during the period. Hyatt Hotels accounts for 1.6% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $466,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of H. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 4,359.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,465,000 after acquiring an additional 959,519 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,319,000 after acquiring an additional 835,982 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,883,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 22.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,464,000 after acquiring an additional 179,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,753,678. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 12,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $1,321,940.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,918.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,753,678. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,497 shares of company stock worth $3,043,054. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on H shares. TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $139.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.88.

H opened at $116.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.36. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 11.28%.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

