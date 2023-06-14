Bamco Inc. NY Has $76.94 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,010,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,494 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $76,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Amphenol by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 46,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 43,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth about $769,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amphenol Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.75.

Shares of APH stock opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.64. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $82.86. The company has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.18%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Recommended Stories

