Bamco Inc. NY Has $80.96 Million Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 244,839 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $80,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cooper Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.89.

NYSE COO opened at $359.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 61.93, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.21 and a 12 month high of $395.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $375.61 and a 200-day moving average of $351.56.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $877.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.81 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.