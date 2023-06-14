Bamco Inc. NY Has $89.19 Million Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,632,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,691 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $89,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,203,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,568,000 after buying an additional 759,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,667,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,178,731,000 after buying an additional 312,187 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,146,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,319,000 after buying an additional 1,083,621 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,432,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,016,000 after buying an additional 4,107,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,066,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,163,000 after buying an additional 236,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

REXR stock opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.56, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.74 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.02 and a 200-day moving average of $57.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $1,986,149.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

