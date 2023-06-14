Bamco Inc. NY Has $89.83 Million Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,582,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,381 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $89,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 117,475.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,760,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,609 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in TransUnion by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,564 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its stake in TransUnion by 19.4% in the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,983,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,973,000 after acquiring an additional 973,517 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $53,272,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,344,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,179,000 after buying an additional 875,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Price Performance

TRU stock opened at $75.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $90.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.05.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $940.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.69 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, Director George M. Awad sold 7,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $518,902.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,502.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director George M. Awad sold 7,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $518,902.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,502.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $459,050.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,424.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,160 shares of company stock valued at $4,728,868. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

