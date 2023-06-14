Bamco Inc. NY Has $94.97 Million Holdings in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,777,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,596 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $94,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 608,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,302,000 after buying an additional 300,277 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRP Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,352,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,033,000 after purchasing an additional 184,814 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,318,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRP Group by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,306,000 after purchasing an additional 169,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group during the 1st quarter worth $4,504,000. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of BRP Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. William Blair lowered shares of BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

In other news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $44,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,935.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRP opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. BRP Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $33.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.11. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $330.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

