Bamco Inc. NY Increases Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,953,122 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,073 shares during the quarter. ANSYS makes up about 1.6% of Bamco Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $471,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 927.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 106.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $333.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.73. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $336.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $509.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.15 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.92.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $17,129,010.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,186,595.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,976 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,047. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.