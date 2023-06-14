Bamco Inc. NY Increases Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,752,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,876 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $191,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

NYSE:FND opened at $97.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.88. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $102.61.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FND. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

