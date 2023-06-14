Bamco Inc. NY Lowers Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,683,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,197 shares during the period. Marriott Vacations Worldwide comprises about 1.2% of Bamco Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.07% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $361,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VAC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 235.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $223.00 to $219.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $132.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $110.08 and a 1-year high of $165.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.04.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 29.88%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

