Bamco Inc. NY Reduces Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,898,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 273,037 shares during the quarter. Gartner makes up about 5.5% of Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.06% of Gartner worth $1,646,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,075,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,139,000 after purchasing an additional 148,010 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $529,943,000 after purchasing an additional 34,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 7.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $390,606,000 after purchasing an additional 89,707 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total transaction of $3,820,870.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,874,412.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total transaction of $3,820,870.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,874,412.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total transaction of $396,958.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,808 shares of company stock valued at $7,350,551. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gartner Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.13.

IT opened at $354.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $320.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.35. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $358.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

