Bamco Inc. NY Reduces Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,416,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 76,704 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group accounts for approximately 4.5% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.06% of Arch Capital Group worth $1,344,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,149,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,147,000 after buying an additional 64,171 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,780,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $487,604,000 after buying an additional 2,574,408 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,034,000 after buying an additional 119,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,466,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,467,000 after buying an additional 575,545 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $2,733,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,378 shares in the company, valued at $28,555,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $2,733,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,378 shares in the company, valued at $28,555,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $761,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,697,525.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,346 shares of company stock valued at $28,238,083 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

Shares of ACGL opened at $70.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $78.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.31.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

