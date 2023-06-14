Bamco Inc. NY Reduces Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,511,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,616 shares during the quarter. Iridium Communications accounts for 2.5% of Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.12% of Iridium Communications worth $745,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 88,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of IRDM opened at $60.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.05. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 468.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 400.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $1,803,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,544.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $1,803,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,544.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 8,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $536,595.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,386,482.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Articles

