Bamco Inc. NY Reduces Stock Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,597,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660,550 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $108,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZI. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.8% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 113.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $51.86.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $300.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.91 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 8.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $264,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,172,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,028,398.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $264,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,172,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,028,398.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $750,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 581,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,546,710.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,400 over the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ZI. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.70.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

