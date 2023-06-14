Bamco Inc. NY Sells 11,798 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,487,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,798 shares during the period. Ceridian HCM accounts for about 0.8% of Bamco Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $223,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,250,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,691,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,519,000 after buying an additional 3,273,796 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 312.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,196,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,886,000 after buying an additional 1,663,456 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 685.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,291,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,535,000 after buying an additional 1,127,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,591,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,105,000 after buying an additional 658,046 shares in the last quarter.

CDAY stock opened at $67.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.58 and a beta of 1.44. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.23 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.31.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.77 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDAY. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.79.

In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $408,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at $16,700,640.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $102,457.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,157,942.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total value of $408,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at $16,700,640.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,640 shares of company stock worth $958,865. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

