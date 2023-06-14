Bamco Inc. NY Sells 13,809 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,373,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,809 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises approximately 3.3% of Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $968,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $468.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 56.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $515.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $476.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $466.80.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.36 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 117.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,187 shares of company stock worth $6,402,047. Insiders own 2.11% of the company's stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

