Bamco Inc. NY Sells 150,738 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,272,472 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150,738 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $108,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth $2,327,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 2,113.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 66,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after buying an additional 63,405 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,798,000 after buying an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total value of $5,980,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,747,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,666,630.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total value of $5,980,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,747,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,666,630.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,956. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Installed Building Products Stock Up 0.1 %

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

IBP opened at $120.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.73. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $125.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $115.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

About Installed Building Products

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.