Bamco Inc. NY Sells 16,896 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,133,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,896 shares during the quarter. Morningstar accounts for 0.8% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $245,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MORN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,331,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,883,000 after buying an additional 218,329 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 232,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,297,000 after buying an additional 132,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,482,000 after buying an additional 129,956 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth about $20,918,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth about $13,572,000. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Morningstar

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total transaction of $93,231.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,482,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,248,753.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total value of $93,231.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,482,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,248,753.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.63, for a total value of $1,459,491.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,474,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,039,664.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,629 shares of company stock valued at $6,710,867. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Morningstar Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $204.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.52. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.28 and a 52 week high of $261.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 524.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $479.70 million during the quarter.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

