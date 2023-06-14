Bamco Inc. NY Sells 207,146 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,806,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 207,146 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.05% of Cheesecake Factory worth $88,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 463.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.38.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $866.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 114.89%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

