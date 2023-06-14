Bamco Inc. NY Sells 251,160 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 251,160 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Baidu were worth $84,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,468,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,347,000 after acquiring an additional 986,939 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $61,205,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $51,993,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $50,261,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 5,704.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,230,000 after purchasing an additional 402,838 shares in the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Baidu in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Baidu from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Baidu from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Baidu from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $142.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.77 and a 200-day moving average of $131.67. The firm has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.67. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $160.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Baidu declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

