Bamco Inc. NY Sells 34,122 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,886,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,122 shares during the period. Gaming and Leisure Properties makes up about 1.6% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $462,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $575,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 81,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 481,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,325,000 after acquiring an additional 20,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $49.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.71 and a 52-week high of $55.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

GLPI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

