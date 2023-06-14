Bamco Inc. NY Sells 40,379 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,016,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 40,379 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $177,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BABA opened at $87.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $231.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.34 and its 200-day moving average is $93.49. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $125.84.

Several analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.69.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

