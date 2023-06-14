Bamco Inc. NY Sells 46,169 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,169 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $121,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $4,498,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEEV opened at $190.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.98 and a 200-day moving average of $173.23. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $232.26.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.65.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

