Bamco Inc. NY Sells 61,368 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,421,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,368 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Endava were worth $185,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Endava from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.25.

Endava stock opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.60. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $44.62 and a 1 year high of $115.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

