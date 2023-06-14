Bamco Inc. NY Sells 62,166 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,058,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 62,166 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.06% of Cohen & Steers worth $197,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the third quarter valued at $581,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 281.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. 47.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Cohen & Steers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Cohen & Steers from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:CNS opened at $59.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.83. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.34 and a 52-week high of $78.87.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $126.08 million for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 52.35% and a net margin of 30.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 68.47%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

