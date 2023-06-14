Bamco Inc. NY Sells 70,100 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,773,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,100 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Axonics were worth $110,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXNX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Axonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 64.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Axonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AXNX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Axonics from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Axonics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. CL King assumed coverage on Axonics in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Axonics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

In other Axonics news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $829,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,093.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,999 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $395,630.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at $455,130.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 15,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $829,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,093.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,344,761 over the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXNX opened at $50.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -50.55 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.82. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.57 and a 1 year high of $79.92.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $70.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.03 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business’s revenue was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

