Bamco Inc. NY Trims Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,950,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,268 shares during the quarter. Primerica comprises 0.9% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.05% of Primerica worth $276,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Primerica by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 36.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE PRI opened at $193.11 on Wednesday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $195.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.09.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $690.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.61 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 23.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRI. Raymond James began coverage on Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Primerica from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.19, for a total value of $384,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,082.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total value of $647,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 15,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,289.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.19, for a total value of $384,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,082.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,760. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

