Bamco Inc. NY Trims Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $100,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 2.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total value of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total transaction of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,738.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total value of $988,353.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,972,322.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,659 shares of company stock worth $2,783,764. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO stock opened at $801.75 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $371.52 and a 1 year high of $806.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $741.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $681.79.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by ($0.30). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. The company had revenue of $380.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.31 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on FICO. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $825.00 to $855.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $810.86.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.