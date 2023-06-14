Bamco Inc. NY Trims Stock Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,165,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,848 shares during the quarter. Red Rock Resorts comprises 1.1% of Bamco Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.08% of Red Rock Resorts worth $326,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,794,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 29.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,412,000 after buying an additional 313,446 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 463.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,771,000 after buying an additional 250,227 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 210.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,661,000 after buying an additional 237,128 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 203.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 328,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after buying an additional 220,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

RRR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.09.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $49.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.39 and a 200-day moving average of $44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 2.16. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $50.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $433.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.05 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 808.22%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 30.03%.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

