Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Shares of NYSE:BBAR opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $808.72 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 980,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 80,572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 532,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 169,620 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $976,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 376.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 256,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 202,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

