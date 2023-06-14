Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
Shares of NYSE:BBAR opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $808.72 million for the quarter.
Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.
