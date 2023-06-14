Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.63

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.63 and traded as low as $13.67. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 10,986 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of South Carolina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

Bank of South Carolina Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $76.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.43.

Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend

Bank of South Carolina ( NASDAQ:BKSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 30.19%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is 56.67%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of South Carolina

In related news, insider Sheryl G. Sharry purchased 3,091 shares of Bank of South Carolina stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $46,952.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,740.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bank of South Carolina news, insider Sheryl G. Sharry purchased 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $46,952.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,740.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Fleetwood S. Hassell bought 2,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $43,838.63. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,306 shares in the company, valued at $95,031.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,150 shares of company stock valued at $107,078. 29.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Bank of South Carolina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bank of South Carolina during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of South Carolina

(Get Rating)

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.