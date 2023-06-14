Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.30

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.30 and traded as low as $8.80. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 5,613 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Bank of the James Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

Bank of the James Financial Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.30.

Bank of the James Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Bank of the James Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BOTJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.27%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 146.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 29.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 21,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 44,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares in the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.