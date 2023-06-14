Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Acquires Shares of 2,870,731 Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,870,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,000. Sunlight Financial comprises approximately 0.8% of Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP owned 2.22% of Sunlight Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUNL. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunlight Financial by 2,416.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 142,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 136,966 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunlight Financial by 23.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 526,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 100,217 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunlight Financial by 37.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,063,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 567,581 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunlight Financial Stock Performance

SUNL stock opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $53.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.41.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial ( NYSE:SUNL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Sunlight Financial had a negative net margin of 357.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $7.42 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

