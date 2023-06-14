Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Purchases New Holdings in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 196,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP owned 0.20% of MoneyGram International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,856,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MoneyGram International by 618.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,170,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,300 shares during the period. EVR Research LP increased its position in MoneyGram International by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,267,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,945,000 after purchasing an additional 867,500 shares during the period. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP increased its position in MoneyGram International by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 7,823,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,363,000 after purchasing an additional 855,601 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in MoneyGram International by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,024,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 671,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MoneyGram International in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MoneyGram International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MGI opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.01.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $337.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.50 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 2.54%.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which engages in providing global money transfers, bill payment solutions, and money orders. It operates through the Global Funds Transfer (GFT) and Financial Paper Products (FPP) segments. The GFT segment provides money transfer services.

