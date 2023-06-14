Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Purchases New Position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 148,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP owned approximately 0.10% of Momentive Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Momentive Global by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Momentive Global by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 953,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 23,040 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momentive Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNTV opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. Momentive Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Momentive Global ( NASDAQ:MNTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 19.60% and a negative net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $118.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Momentive Global from $13.00 to $9.46 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial lowered Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Momentive Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.46 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Momentive Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Momentive Global

In other Momentive Global news, CAO Cherie Buntyn sold 13,278 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $124,547.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 147,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,957. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Cherie Buntyn sold 13,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $124,547.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 147,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,957. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Priyanka Carr sold 18,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $177,197.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 358,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,958.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,741 shares of company stock worth $1,095,031 over the last quarter. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Momentive Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Momentive Global, Inc engages in providing Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses collect and analyze stakeholder sentiment at scale. It operates through the United States, Canada, Ireland, Netherland, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

